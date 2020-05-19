StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier EasyJet said the email addresses and travel details of 9 million customers had been access in a cyber attack, with a smaller subset of credit card details also accessed.
The airline, which had held discussions with the UK's Information Commissioner's Office, said the attacker was a 'highly sophisticated source'.
'We have closed off this unauthorised access,' the company said.
An investigation by the airline found that credit card details were accessed for 2,208 customers. Action had already been taken to contact all of those customers and they had been offered support.
Customers whose email addresses and travel details were accessed would be contacted in the next few days.
EasyJet said there was no evidence that any personal information of any nature had been misused.
Still, the company said that on the recommendation of the ICO it was communicating with customers to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of phishing.
'We take the cyber security of our systems very seriously and have robust security measures in place to protect our customers' personal information,' chief executive Johan Lundgren said.
'However, this is an evolving threat as cyber attackers get ever more sophisticated.'
'We would like to apologise to those customers who have been affected by this incident.'
At 1:15pm: [LON:EZJ] Easyjet PLC share price was -12.4p at 539.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
