StockMarketWire.com - Insurer and wealth manager Aviva said it had appointed former Lloyds Banking chief financial officer George Culmer as its new chairman.
Culmer would succeed Adrian Montague, whose pending retirement was announced in January, at the end of May.
He was currently a senior independent non-executive director of Aviva, having been on the board since September 2019.
Culmer also was a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce and had once served as CFO of RSA Insurance.
At 1:19pm: [LON:AV.] Aviva PLC share price was -1p at 240.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
