StockMarketWire.com - Argentina focused energy company President Energy welcomes moves by the government there to support the energy sector after it set a fixed oil price.
The government has signed a decree setting a fixed reference price for Argentina standard Medanito crude at $45 per barrel, subject to local usual quality discounts.
President confirmed that its core production from its Neuquen basin assets feel under the Medanito category.
The fixed price would remain either 31 December or such time as the Brent crude price exceeded $45 per barrel for more than 10 consecutive days
'The actions by the government of Argentina to protect and promote the internal hydrocarbon industry as a whole is welcomed,' President Energy said.
'Out of an abundance of caution, the practical implications of the decree, its implementation and effect upon President is being considered by the company and further comment will be made once the effect on the ground becomes clear and demonstrative,' it added.
At 1:35pm: [LON:PPC] President Energy Plc share price was +0.38p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
