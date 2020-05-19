StockMarketWire.com - Building products group Alumasc said its Gatic unit had own a number of contracts in the Middle and Far East over the past three months worth more than £4m combined.
The contracts were for the supply of access and drainage products for a number of projects, including a third runway at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong, a container terminal at Hamad Port in Qatar and at Nadi airport in Fiji.
Supply had already commenced, and the contracts wre expected to be delivered over the next 24 months.
At 2:24pm: [LON:ALU] Alumasc Group PLC share price was +3.5p at 75.5p
