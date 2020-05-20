StockMarketWire.com - Esports services company Gfinity said it had extended its relationship with F1 and been appointed to deliver the main elements of the F1 Esports series qualifying events for the next three years up to 2022.
The company also said the previously announced F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series had been extended to June of this year.
Under the terms of the contract, Gfinity would deliver a dedicated account management team responsible for the delivery of all elements of the programme; a full league operations team responsible for writing all rules and governing the drivers participating in the tournament; and provide the use of 'Race Control', Gfinity's proprietary in-race adjudication system. The Gfinity Arena in London would also be the main venue for live broadcasts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
