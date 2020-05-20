StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its prostate cancer treatment had been approved in the US.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on results from a Phase III PROfound trial, which showed that Lynparza had reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 66%.
It had also improved progression-free survival to a median of 7.4 months versus 3.6 months with enzalutamide or abiraterone. 'Today marks the first approval for Lynparza in prostate cancer. In the PROfound trial, Lynparza more than doubled the median radiographic progression-free survival and is the only PARP inhibitor to improve overall survival, versus enzalutamide or abiraterone for men with BRCA or Ataxia-Telangiesctasia mutated (ATM) mutations,' said Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president, Oncology Business Unit.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
