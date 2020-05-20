StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Renalytix AI said it had entered into a joint venture with the New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to produce Covid-19 antibody test kits.

The joint venture, called Kantaro, had partnered with Bio-Techne for manufacturing and global kit distribution.

Scaled kit production was planned to enable clinical laboratories to conduct 10m tests per month beginning July.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com