StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Vistry said it was encouraged to have taken 447 private reservations in the past eight weeks, resulting in 300 reservations net of cancellations.
The rate of sales, the company said, had been on an improving trend, with a sales rate of 0.26 over the past three weeks.
'Our sales teams have successfully remained open to business throughout, taking virtual tours, new reservations, progressing exchanges and handing over completed homes during the period of lock down, Vistry said.
'Our sales offices have now reopened for appointments and the group sees significant opportunity from increasing the use of online channels for all future customer interactions.'
Vistry said its partnership business had let its return to site and was its most reslient, given a high proportion of revenue from contracting and pre-sold developments.
Over 70% of normal production capacity had already been restored.
'We are operating across all of our 73 contracting sites and continue to increase the future pipeline,' Vistry said.
The contracting forward order book totaled £827m, it added.
Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said the company's performance during lockdown has been better than initially expected in respect of reservations, completions and cash management.
