StockMarketWire.com - Videogames publisher Frontier Developments lifted its outlook on profit following a strong end to the year as videogame demand accelerated amid Covid-19 lockdowns worldwide. The company said it now expected operating profit for 2020 to be materially ahead of the top of the previous guidance range of £11-to-13m, as a result of revenue being above the top of the previous guidance range of £65-73m.
Demand during May had continued to be high, which was providing a strong finish to the financial year, it added. All four games, Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evolution and Planet Zoo, had each provided significant revenue contributions in 2020 through both base game sales and paid-downloadable content. At 8:49am: [LON:FDEV] Frontier Developments PLC share price was +176p at 1830p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
