StockMarketWire.com - Royal Bank of Scotland said it had priced a $1.6bn debt issue to fund its general banking business.
The issue included $1.0bn of 3.073% senior notes due 2028 and $0.6bn of 2.359% senior green notes due 2024.
The offering was scheduled to close on 22 May, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.
At 8:49am: [LON:RBS] Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC share price was -3.12p at 103.53p
