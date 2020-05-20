StockMarketWire.com - Security and data products supplier Newmark Security said it expected to report a marginal fall in annual revenue after trading deteriorated in April.
The company said did not yet know what the impact of Covid-19 on operating profit would be for the year through April 2020.
Newmark Security said its results would have been more favourable were it not for the impact of Covid-19 in the final month of its financial year.
The slowdown, it added, was experienced more in the UK than at the company's US operations. 'The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions put in place by governments around the globe has had an inevitable impact on the Group and its customers,' Newmark Security said.
It added that its Safetell business had seen increased demand for the supply and installation of hygiene screens and night-pay hatches.
The Grosvenor division had prioritised its technical support for NHS sites.
'Although the group's divisions have continued to operate, it is not possible at this stage to know what the impact of Covid-19 will be on trading for the current year,' the company said.
'The company has taken remedial actions available to it, including a programme of staff furloughs and temporary pay reductions for all staff, and has been liaising with its financial stakeholders.'
