StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality education group VR Education said HTC had agreed to invest €3.0m in the company.
The two groups had also entered a strategic partnership for the distribution and license of VR Education's Engage platform globally through HTC enterprise sales channels.
Shares would be issued HTC at 5.47p each, which the company said represented an around 10% premium to their trading price when negotiations commenced on 12 March.
HTC would end up with a 20% stake in the business.
'The subscription will provide additional funding for the next stage of our development and allow us to progress the capabilities and commercialisation of our core Engage platform at a time when industries across the globe are adapting to new and innovative ways of working,' chief executive David Whelan said.
At 9:12am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was -0.25p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: