StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico reported a jump in half-yearly profit as revenue was boosted by growth from its higher-margin data analysis services business.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £493m from $106m on-year as revenue jumped 33% to £4.6m.
At 31 March 2020, the company's contracted order book stood at £15.3m, down from £16.9m, and this had been augmented further in April with the signing of a significant £10.5m contract in the therapeutic area of Huntington's disease, the company said.
'Whilst COVID-19 has resulted in some disruption to clinical trial timelines, we remain focused on supporting our clients through the pandemic and ensuring that we are well-positioned to manage the anticipated ramp up in demand as affected trials come back on stream and new trials are initiated later in 2020 and into 2021,' the company said.
At 9:16am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was -4p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
