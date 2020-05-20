StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare-focused advisory Cello Health Group said it had delivered 'strong' net revenue and profit growth for the first quarter, but said performance in its signal business was likely to be impacted by more significant Covid-19 related disruptions than the health division.
Cello signal comprised around 16% of net revenue for the first quarter.
'The group remains in a solid net cash position, after settlement earlier this month of the defined health final earn out payment of £0.7m and imminent payment of the interim dividend of 1p per share,' the company said in prepared remarks ahead of its AGM.
At 9:27am: [LON:CLL] Cello Group PLC share price was +5.5p at 120p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: