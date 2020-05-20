StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it would launch fibre gummies containing its weight loss product in the US as part of a new non-exclusive licence agreement with Bobbi Brown-founded company Evolution_18.
The partnership allows the company to collaborate with a brand distributed in more than 3,000 Walmart stores in the US and increase awareness of its SlimBiome brand, OptiBiotix said.
At 9:27am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +1.5p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
