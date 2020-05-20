StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Livermore Inv. Group swung to an annual loss as falling investment markets hurt income.
For the year ended 31 December, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £940K compared with a profit of £5.2m on-year as investment income slipped to £29m from £31.5.
The year-end net asset value fell to $0.99 per share from $1.00 per share.
The company said losses on its investments widened to £25m from £17m.
At 9:35am: [LON:LIV] Livermore Investments Group Ltd share price was -0.1p at 39.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: