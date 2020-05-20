StockMarketWire.com - Education group Malvern launched a deeply discounted share issue to raise £1.17m for working capital and to strengthen its balance sheet.
New shares in the company were being offered at 0.15p each, representing a 61% discount to their closing price on Tuesday.
At 9:46am: [LON:MLVN] Malvern International Plc Ord 5p share price was -0.15p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
