StockMarketWire.com - Judges Scientific, an investor in scientific instrument companies, said order intake was down by 18.5% on-year as of 15 May, owing to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reduction in order intake had not been evenly spread across its key geographies with China/Hong Kong and the UK each decreasing 4%, North America experiencing a reduction of 25%, the rest of the world reducing by 22%, while rest of Europe decreased 11%.
'It remains to be seen where and when demand, deliveries and installations will return to normal levels as each jurisdiction in which the group operates is working independently according to that country's needs,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was -5p at 4750p
