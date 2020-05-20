StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company Avacta Group said it had entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Medusa19 for direct-to-consumer sales of a saliva-based test for the Covid-19 antigen.
Medusa19's initial focus would be on Covid-19 home testing and it was currently investing in global e-commerce, logistics and customer support infrastructure in preparation for Avacta's Covid-19 test launch.
Medusa19 would also have non-exclusive rights to supply the tests to businesses for workforce testing. The distribution agreement includes a profit-sharing arrangement
At 10:01am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -5p at 141.5p
