FTSE 100 Experian 2714.00 +7.61% Dcc 6315.00 +3.19% Rightmove 518.10 +2.96% Ocado Group 1998.00 +2.44% Severn Trent 2457.00 +2.20% Melrose Industries 89.80 -5.95% Itv 73.08 -4.47% International Consolidated Airlines 195.05 -4.15% Carnival 960.00 -4.14% Persimmon 2106.00 -4.10% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 216.40 +8.80% Hyve Group 15.80 +8.67% Marks And Spencer Group 93.06 +8.46% Playtech 249.45 +7.99% Puretech Health 248.00 +5.08% Micro Focus International 415.15 -8.07% Greencore Group 133.45 -4.88% Mitchells & Butlers 146.50 -4.50% Tbc Bank Group 725.00 -4.48% Frasers Group 264.10 -4.24% FTSE 350 Hochschild Mining 216.40 +8.80% Hyve Group 15.80 +8.67% Marks And Spencer Group 93.06 +8.46% Playtech 249.45 +7.99% Experian 2714.00 +7.61% Micro Focus International 415.15 -8.07% Melrose Industries 89.80 -5.95% Greencore Group 133.45 -4.88% Mitchells & Butlers 146.50 -4.50% Tbc Bank Group 725.00 -4.48% AIM Echo Energy 0.78 +34.78% Jersey Oil And Gas 87.00 +30.83% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 +20.00% AFC Energy 19.61 +19.72% Modern Water 2.30 +19.48% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% Newmark Security 1.00 -13.04% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 36.50 -10.54% Aeorema Communications 18.50 -9.76% Overall Market Echo Energy 0.78 +34.78% Jersey Oil And Gas 87.00 +30.83% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 +20.00% AFC Energy 19.61 +19.72% Modern Water 2.30 +19.48% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% Newmark Security 1.00 -13.04% Sensyne Health Ord 10p 36.50 -10.54% Air Partner 69.50 -10.44%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
