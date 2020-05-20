StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                2714.00       +7.61%
Dcc                                     6315.00       +3.19%
Rightmove                                518.10       +2.96%
Ocado Group                             1998.00       +2.44%
Severn Trent                            2457.00       +2.20%
Melrose Industries                        89.80       -5.95%
Itv                                       73.08       -4.47%
International Consolidated Airlines      195.05       -4.15%
Carnival                                 960.00       -4.14%
Persimmon                               2106.00       -4.10%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        216.40       +8.80%
Hyve Group                                15.80       +8.67%
Marks And Spencer Group                   93.06       +8.46%
Playtech                                 249.45       +7.99%
Puretech Health                          248.00       +5.08%
Micro Focus International                415.15       -8.07%
Greencore Group                          133.45       -4.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      146.50       -4.50%
Tbc Bank Group                           725.00       -4.48%
Frasers Group                            264.10       -4.24%

FTSE 350
Hochschild Mining                        216.40       +8.80%
Hyve Group                                15.80       +8.67%
Marks And Spencer Group                   93.06       +8.46%
Playtech                                 249.45       +7.99%
Experian                                2714.00       +7.61%
Micro Focus International                415.15       -8.07%
Melrose Industries                        89.80       -5.95%
Greencore Group                          133.45       -4.88%
Mitchells & Butlers                      146.50       -4.50%
Tbc Bank Group                           725.00       -4.48%

AIM
Echo Energy                                0.78      +34.78%
Jersey Oil And Gas                        87.00      +30.83%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      +20.00%
AFC Energy                                19.61      +19.72%
Modern Water                               2.30      +19.48%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
Newmark Security                           1.00      -13.04%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   36.50      -10.54%
Aeorema Communications                    18.50       -9.76%

Overall Market
Echo Energy                                0.78      +34.78%
Jersey Oil And Gas                        87.00      +30.83%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      +20.00%
AFC Energy                                19.61      +19.72%
Modern Water                               2.30      +19.48%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
Newmark Security                           1.00      -13.04%
Sensyne Health  Ord 10p                   36.50      -10.54%
Air Partner                               69.50      -10.44%