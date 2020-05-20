StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                2747.50       +8.94%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     279.60       +4.48%
Rightmove                                523.20       +3.97%
Dcc                                     6355.00       +3.84%
Intertek Group                          4942.00       +2.79%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           3921.00       -4.32%
Land Securities Group                    539.10       -4.11%
Taylor Wimpey                            140.08       -3.59%
British Land Company                     343.95       -3.19%
Whitbread                               2852.00       -3.13%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        215.40       +8.30%
Marks And Spencer Group                   92.44       +7.74%
Puretech Health                          253.25       +7.31%
Playtech                                 247.40       +7.10%
Ninety One                               200.90       +7.03%
Micro Focus International                426.95       -5.46%
Unite Group                              738.50       -5.44%
Shaftesbury                              524.75       -5.11%
Gcp Student Living                       115.50       -4.23%
Senior                                    53.40       -4.13%

FTSE 350
Experian                                2747.50       +8.94%
Hochschild Mining                        215.40       +8.30%
Marks And Spencer Group                   92.44       +7.74%
Puretech Health                          253.25       +7.31%
Playtech                                 247.40       +7.10%
Micro Focus International                426.95       -5.46%
Unite Group                              738.50       -5.44%
Shaftesbury                              524.75       -5.11%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           3921.00       -4.32%
Gcp Student Living                       115.50       -4.23%

AIM
Jersey Oil And Gas                        93.50      +40.60%
Velocys                                    4.31      +26.76%
Echo Energy                                0.70      +21.74%
AFC Energy                                19.92      +21.61%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      +20.00%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.25      -16.00%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.07      -15.63%
Better Capital                            22.00      -13.73%

Overall Market
Jersey Oil And Gas                        93.50      +40.60%
Velocys                                    4.31      +26.76%
Echo Energy                                0.70      +21.74%
AFC Energy                                19.92      +21.61%
Lamprell                                  14.03      +20.95%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -40.00%
Oxford Technology 3 VCT                   35.00      -34.58%
Management Consulting Group                0.08      -20.00%
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.25      -16.00%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.07      -15.63%