FTSE 100 Experian 2747.50 +8.94% Rolls-Royce Holdings 279.60 +4.48% Rightmove 523.20 +3.97% Dcc 6355.00 +3.84% Intertek Group 4942.00 +2.79% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 3921.00 -4.32% Land Securities Group 539.10 -4.11% Taylor Wimpey 140.08 -3.59% British Land Company 343.95 -3.19% Whitbread 2852.00 -3.13% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 215.40 +8.30% Marks And Spencer Group 92.44 +7.74% Puretech Health 253.25 +7.31% Playtech 247.40 +7.10% Ninety One 200.90 +7.03% Micro Focus International 426.95 -5.46% Unite Group 738.50 -5.44% Shaftesbury 524.75 -5.11% Gcp Student Living 115.50 -4.23% Senior 53.40 -4.13% FTSE 350 Experian 2747.50 +8.94% Hochschild Mining 215.40 +8.30% Marks And Spencer Group 92.44 +7.74% Puretech Health 253.25 +7.31% Playtech 247.40 +7.10% Micro Focus International 426.95 -5.46% Unite Group 738.50 -5.44% Shaftesbury 524.75 -5.11% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 3921.00 -4.32% Gcp Student Living 115.50 -4.23% AIM Jersey Oil And Gas 93.50 +40.60% Velocys 4.31 +26.76% Echo Energy 0.70 +21.74% AFC Energy 19.92 +21.61% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 +20.00% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 -16.00% Alba Mineral Resources 0.07 -15.63% Better Capital 22.00 -13.73% Overall Market Jersey Oil And Gas 93.50 +40.60% Velocys 4.31 +26.76% Echo Energy 0.70 +21.74% AFC Energy 19.92 +21.61% Lamprell 14.03 +20.95% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -40.00% Oxford Technology 3 VCT 35.00 -34.58% Management Consulting Group 0.08 -20.00% I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 -16.00% Alba Mineral Resources 0.07 -15.63%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -