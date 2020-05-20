StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices business group AorTech International said subsidiary RUA Medical Devices won a grant under the a Scottish government Covid-19 support scheme.
RUA Medical had received £150k of government support through the pivotal enterprise resilience fund administered by Scottish Enterprise.
It would be used to support the working capital and ongoing business needs of RUA Medical.
'As previously announced, order intake at RUA Medical has been impacted recently by the suspension of elective surgery in the US,' chief executive David Richmond said.
'We have been monitoring the position closely and note the resumption of elective surgery in the majority of US States and therefore anticipate orders from customers to resume in the weeks to come.'
