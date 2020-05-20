StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medicine developer Collagen Solutions said its subsidiaries in the US and New Zealand had received a mix of loan and grant funding based on those governments' Covid-19 economic support programmes.
The US business received $240,000 in US government-backed loan funding through one of the company's banking providers.
Collagen Solutions NZ also received $NZ35k from the New Zealand Ministry for Social Development's Wage Subsidy Scheme.
'The company continues to pursue additional potential non-dilutive sources of cash including various governments' Covid-19 loans and grants,' Collagen Solutions said.
At 1:42pm: [LON:COS] Collagen Solutions Plc share price was +0.25p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
