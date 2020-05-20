StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had signed a commercialisation agreement with the UK's Department of Health and Social Care.
The agreement would involve the company providing NHS Hospitals with access to its Croma platform and associated devices for use in gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy.
The technology would be provided at preferential rates for a limited period, Creo Medical said.
The company had previously received funding support from the UK government for certain development projects worth around £2m.
'In accordance with the terms of such funding, Creo has entered into this commercialisation agreement, which is designed to aid the roll-out of Croma and accompanying consumable GI devices in the UK,' it said.
'The agreement also provides for training for clinicians and nurses on the use of Creo's suite of advanced energy surgery products.'
At 1:48pm: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was +5p at 143.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
