StockMarketWire.com - Mobile commerce company Bango said it had launched carrier billing routes in the Google Play store for new operators in Peru, Hong Kong and South Africa.
The company said customers in those countries could now pay for content and services in Google Play, charging the cost to their phone bill using Bango's platform.
At 1:53pm: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was +15p at 156p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
