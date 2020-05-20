StockMarketWire.com - Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys said resolution to grant planning permission had been given to Altalto Immingham, the UK's first commercial waste-to-jet-fuel plant.
The resolution was given by North East Lincolnshire Council's planning committee.
A formal decision notice would then be issued subject to the completion of standard legal agreements with the council.
All statutory consultees had indicated their acceptance of the plan, Velocy's said.
The proposed plant would convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes per year of non-recyclable everyday household and commercial waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, into cleaner burning sustainable aviation fuel.
It was a collaboration between Velocys, British Airways and Shell.
At 3:03pm: [LON:VLS] Velocys share price was +0.93p at 4.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
