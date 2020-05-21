UK
22/05/2020 07:00 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/05/2020 07:00 Retail Sales m/m
22/05/2020 10:00 CBI Realized Sales
25/05/2020 08:30 Flash Services PMI
25/05/2020 08:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
26/05/2020 06:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
26/05/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
28/05/2020 23:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
28/05/2020 23:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
25/05/2020 13:45 Flash Services PMI
25/05/2020 13:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
26/05/2020 13:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
26/05/2020 13:00 HPI m/m
26/05/2020 14:00 New Home Sales
26/05/2020 14:00 CB Consumer Confidence
27/05/2020 14:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/05/2020 12:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
28/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
28/05/2020 12:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 12:30 Prelim GDP q/q
28/05/2020 12:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/05/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
29/05/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/05/2020 13:45 Chicago PMI
29/05/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
29/05/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
22/05/2020 08:00 German Ifo Business Climate
22/05/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
25/05/2020 06:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/05/2020 07:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/05/2020 07:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/05/2020 07:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/05/2020 07:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/05/2020 08:00 Flash Services PMI
25/05/2020 08:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/05/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
25/05/2020 13:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
26/05/2020 06:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
27/05/2020 06:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/05/2020 06:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
27/05/2020 08:00 ECB Financial Stability Review
28/05/2020 06:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/05/2020 08:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/05/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/05/2020 11:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
29/05/2020 06:00 German Retail Sales m/m
29/05/2020 06:00 German Import Prices m/m
29/05/2020 08:00 Private Loans y/y
29/05/2020 08:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
29/05/2020 09:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
29/05/2020 09:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
29/05/2020 09:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
JP
22/05/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
25/05/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
26/05/2020 05:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/05/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
28/05/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
28/05/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
28/05/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
28/05/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
29/05/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
29/05/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
