StockMarketWire.com - Leisure travel and distribution company Dart Group said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £172m through an equity placing in an effort to boost liquidity.

A total of 29,781,894 shares were placed at a price of 576.5p a share.

The placing, which was announced a day earlier, and the company's credit facilities would 'provide the group with additional headroom to deal with this most challenging of trading environments,' Dart Group said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com