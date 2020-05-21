StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost airline EasyJet said it would resume flights on 15 June on routes with sufficient demand to support profitable flying.
The initial schedule would comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France, with further routes to be announced over the coming weeks as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed, the company said.
EasyJet said it would implement a number of measures to enhance safety at each part of the journey, from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
