StockMarketWire.com - Property-based businesses investor, IP Group, said it had sold about 12.25m shares in Ceres Power at a price of 425p per share.
Following completion of the sale, IP Group would continue to hold approximately 9.4m shares in Ceres, representing approximately 5.5% of the issued share capital of the company.
The net proceeds from the sale of approximately £51m took the company's total cash realisations for the year to date to more than £110m, compared with £79.5m for the full year of 2019.
At 8:00am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +1p at 57.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: