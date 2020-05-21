StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company IntegraFin said profit rose to a record in the first half of the year, as higher inflows boosted funds under direction.
For the six months to 31 March 2020, pre-tax was up 21.9% to £27.3m on-year as revenue rose 13.0% to £53.8m.
Gross inflows climbed 14.0% to £3.2bn, taking funds under direction (FUD) up 1.7% to £34.99bn.
The interim dividend was raised to 2.7p per share from 2.6p a share.
'Performance in the second half of the year will very much depend upon the effects of measures taken to combat COVID-19 and their impact upon the economy, the equity markets, FUD and flows,' the company said.
At 8:29am: [LON:IHP] Integrafin Holdings PLC share price was -1.25p at 496.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
