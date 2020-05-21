StockMarketWire.com - Packaging food company Hilton Food Group reported increased demand during the lockdown as meat purchases jumped in the UK and Ireland.
In both the UK and Ireland, turnover had 'grown strongly' relative to last year in the red meat business boosted by the impact of higher meat purchases by consumers during the lockdown period as well as the move to supply 100% of Tesco's red meat requirements in the UK from mid 2019, the company said.
In Central Europe, the company had seen turnover growth, driven by red meats and fresh food, whilst both the Portugal and Dalco joint ventures, had also delivered growth.
In Australia, 'strong' growth continued, stemming from the combined effect of the ramp-up in Queensland volume as well as increased demand for red meat, the company said.
The construction of the packing plant in Belgium to meet the red meat requirements of Delhaize, was expected to commence production in September 2020.
