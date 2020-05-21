StockMarketWire.com - Care property investor and developer Assura raised its dividend, but reported a fall in profit as lower positive valuation offset an uptick in net rental income.
The company announced a 1.9% increase in the quarterly dividend payment to 0.71 pence.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell 6.1% to £78.9m, with net rental income growth of 8.9% offset by fall in positive valuation movement.
The net valuation gain in the year fell to £9.7m from £20.2m on-year.
'We enter the new financial year with a strong immediate pipeline. In development, we are on site at 15 sites with a gross development spend of £81 million, an immediate pipeline of £77m of development opportunities that are expected to commence within the next 12 months, and an extended pipeline of £199m of further opportunities where Assura is the exclusive partner,' the company said.
