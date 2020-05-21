FTSE 100 Easyjet 574.20 +4.32% Intertek Group 5112.00 +3.52% International Consolidated Airlines 204.15 +2.67% Rolls-Royce Holdings 280.45 +2.47% Ocado Group 2043.50 +2.35% Whitbread 2401.50 -15.53% Tesco 227.50 -2.94% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3496.00 -2.78% Meggitt 267.35 -2.46% Ferguson 6123.00 -2.28% FTSE 250 Qinetiq Group 319.10 +4.97% Drax Group 213.70 +4.96% Puretech Health 243.50 +4.51% Cairn Energy 124.45 +4.49% Ninety One 214.50 +4.13% Pets AT Home Group 199.80 -13.05% Hochschild Mining 200.60 -7.56% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.70 -4.77% Go-Ahead Group 1164.00 -4.43% Hammerson 61.31 -4.08% FTSE 350 Qinetiq Group 319.10 +4.97% Drax Group 213.70 +4.96% Puretech Health 243.50 +4.51% Cairn Energy 124.45 +4.49% Easyjet 574.20 +4.32% Whitbread 2401.50 -15.53% Pets AT Home Group 199.80 -13.05% Hochschild Mining 200.60 -7.56% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.70 -4.77% Go-Ahead Group 1164.00 -4.43% AIM Universe Group 5.53 +22.78% Clearstar Inc. 49.50 +20.73% Dart Group 679.75 +17.91% Beximco Pharmaceuticals 47.00 +16.05% Warpaint London 58.00 +13.73% Shield Therapeutics 94.50 -14.09% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.62 -12.16% Oxford Metrics 88.00 -10.20% Rurelec 0.50 -9.09% AFC Energy 22.03 -8.97% Overall Market Lamprell 25.80 +25.85% Universe Group 5.53 +22.78% Clearstar Inc. 49.50 +20.73% Dart Group 679.75 +17.91% Beximco Pharmaceuticals 47.00 +16.05% Whitbread 2401.50 -15.53% Shield Therapeutics 94.50 -14.09% Pets AT Home Group 199.80 -13.05% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.62 -12.16% Oxford Metrics 88.00 -10.20%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -