FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  574.20       +4.32%
Intertek Group                          5112.00       +3.52%
International Consolidated Airlines      204.15       +2.67%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     280.45       +2.47%
Ocado Group                             2043.50       +2.35%
Whitbread                               2401.50      -15.53%
Tesco                                    227.50       -2.94%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3496.00       -2.78%
Meggitt                                  267.35       -2.46%
Ferguson                                6123.00       -2.28%

FTSE 250
Qinetiq Group                            319.10       +4.97%
Drax Group                               213.70       +4.96%
Puretech Health                          243.50       +4.51%
Cairn Energy                             124.45       +4.49%
Ninety One                               214.50       +4.13%
Pets AT Home Group                       199.80      -13.05%
Hochschild Mining                        200.60       -7.56%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       36.70       -4.77%
Go-Ahead Group                          1164.00       -4.43%
Hammerson                                 61.31       -4.08%

AIM
Universe Group                             5.53      +22.78%
Clearstar Inc.                            49.50      +20.73%
Dart Group                               679.75      +17.91%
Beximco Pharmaceuticals                   47.00      +16.05%
Warpaint London                           58.00      +13.73%
Shield Therapeutics                       94.50      -14.09%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.62      -12.16%
Oxford Metrics                            88.00      -10.20%
Rurelec                                    0.50       -9.09%
AFC Energy                                22.03       -8.97%

Overall Market
Lamprell                                  25.80      +25.85%
Universe Group                             5.53      +22.78%
Clearstar Inc.                            49.50      +20.73%
Dart Group                               679.75      +17.91%
Beximco Pharmaceuticals                   47.00      +16.05%
Whitbread                               2401.50      -15.53%
Shield Therapeutics                       94.50      -14.09%
Pets AT Home Group                       199.80      -13.05%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.62      -12.16%
Oxford Metrics                            88.00      -10.20%