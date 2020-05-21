StockMarketWire.com - Fund management company Investec reported a fall in profit as a £105m hit from the pandemic and lower trading income weighed on performance.
For the year ended 31 March, adjusted profit fell 16.8% to £609m, following a £105m Covid-19 impact on profit.
Operating income decreased 7.5% to £1,806.8m, pressured by higher impairment charges and negative fair value adjustments on certain portfolios.
The credit loss ratio increased to 0.38% from 0.28% on-year.
Core loans and advances were broadly flat at £24.9bn, while customer deposits rose 2.9% to £32.2bn.
Funds under management recorded net inflows of £599m.
'We expect the year ahead to be challenging as the economic recovery from the devastating effects of Covid-19 is likely to be protracted,' the company warned. 'Client activity is likely to be muted, interest income impacted by lower interest rates and impairments likely to be elevated.'
At 9:13am: [LON:INVP] Investec PLC share price was -0.9p at 160.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
