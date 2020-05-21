StockMarketWire.com - Property franchise Belvoir Group said performance in April was 'significantly stronger' than had been anticipated as fewer than expected franchisees were in rent arrears.
At the end of April, less than 5% of its franchisee tenants were in arrears on their rent compared with the usual 2% experienced by its networks, only a small increase and which was considerably less than the board had expected, the company said.
'Whilst it is still too early to predict how the housing market will be affected during the remainder of the year, the board is confident of achieving its revised forecasts for 2020,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:BLV] Belvoir Lettings PLC share price was +10p at 132.5p
