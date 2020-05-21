FTSE 100 Intertek Group 5142.00 +4.13% Ocado Group 2070.00 +3.68% Easyjet 567.70 +3.14% International Consolidated Airlines 202.65 +1.91% Rolls-Royce Holdings 278.40 +1.72% Whitbread 2473.00 -13.01% Centrica 35.98 -4.18% Meggitt 264.50 -3.50% Standard Chartered 399.20 -3.46% Carnival 930.90 -3.43% FTSE 250 Drax Group 213.00 +4.62% Puretech Health 243.00 +4.29% Qinetiq Group 316.80 +4.21% Mccarthy & Stone 66.40 +4.08% Fisher (James) & Sons 1192.00 +3.65% Pets AT Home Group 204.60 -10.97% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.27 -5.89% Hochschild Mining 204.40 -5.81% Micro Focus International 401.15 -5.41% Inchcape 469.70 -5.23% FTSE 350 Drax Group 213.00 +4.62% Puretech Health 243.00 +4.29% Qinetiq Group 316.80 +4.21% Intertek Group 5142.00 +4.13% Mccarthy & Stone 66.40 +4.08% Whitbread 2473.00 -13.01% Pets AT Home Group 204.60 -10.97% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.27 -5.89% Hochschild Mining 204.40 -5.81% Micro Focus International 401.15 -5.41% AIM Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 13.50 +22.73% Clearstar Inc. 48.20 +17.56% Universe Group 5.25 +16.67% Salt Lake Potash Limited 28.50 +16.33% Dart Group 661.00 +14.66% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.35 -27.03% Shield Therapeutics 95.50 -13.18% 88 Energy 0.28 -11.29% AFC Energy 21.65 -10.54% Global Petroleum 1.00 -9.09% Overall Market EnQuest 14.73 +28.09% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 13.50 +22.73% Lamprell 24.90 +21.46% Clearstar Inc. 48.20 +17.56% Universe Group 5.25 +16.67% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.35 -27.03% Shield Therapeutics 95.50 -13.18% Whitbread 2473.00 -13.01% 88 Energy 0.28 -11.29% Pets AT Home Group 204.60 -10.97%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
