FTSE 100
Intertek Group                          5142.00       +4.13%
Ocado Group                             2070.00       +3.68%
Easyjet                                  567.70       +3.14%
International Consolidated Airlines      202.65       +1.91%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     278.40       +1.72%
Whitbread                               2473.00      -13.01%
Centrica                                  35.98       -4.18%
Meggitt                                  264.50       -3.50%
Standard Chartered                       399.20       -3.46%
Carnival                                 930.90       -3.43%

FTSE 250
Drax Group                               213.00       +4.62%
Puretech Health                          243.00       +4.29%
Qinetiq Group                            316.80       +4.21%
Mccarthy & Stone                          66.40       +4.08%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1192.00       +3.65%
Pets AT Home Group                       204.60      -10.97%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       36.27       -5.89%
Hochschild Mining                        204.40       -5.81%
Micro Focus International                401.15       -5.41%
Inchcape                                 469.70       -5.23%

FTSE 350
AIM
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       13.50      +22.73%
Clearstar Inc.                            48.20      +17.56%
Universe Group                             5.25      +16.67%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  28.50      +16.33%
Dart Group                               661.00      +14.66%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.35      -27.03%
Shield Therapeutics                       95.50      -13.18%
88 Energy                                  0.28      -11.29%
AFC Energy                                21.65      -10.54%
Global Petroleum                           1.00       -9.09%

Overall Market
EnQuest                                   14.73      +28.09%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       13.50      +22.73%
Lamprell                                  24.90      +21.46%
Clearstar Inc.                            48.20      +17.56%
Universe Group                             5.25      +16.67%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.35      -27.03%
Shield Therapeutics                       95.50      -13.18%
Whitbread                               2473.00      -13.01%
88 Energy                                  0.28      -11.29%
Pets AT Home Group                       204.60      -10.97%