FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  587.40       +6.72%
International Consolidated Airlines      209.20       +5.20%
Intertek Group                          5188.00       +5.06%
Ocado Group                             2071.00       +3.73%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     281.65       +2.90%
Whitbread                               2483.00      -12.66%
Standard Chartered                       398.25       -3.69%
Meggitt                                  264.95       -3.34%
Fresnillo                                780.20       -3.32%
Compass Group                           1107.00       -3.02%

FTSE 250
Puretech Health                          246.50       +5.79%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       64.45       +4.80%
Mccarthy & Stone                          66.85       +4.78%
Rank Group                               136.00       +4.62%
Qinetiq Group                            317.30       +4.38%
Pets AT Home Group                       205.10      -10.75%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       36.13       -6.25%
Inchcape                                 468.60       -5.45%
Hochschild Mining                        205.20       -5.44%
Scottish Investment Trust                729.50       -3.76%

FTSE 350
Easyjet                                  587.40       +6.72%
Puretech Health                          246.50       +5.79%
International Consolidated Airlines      209.20       +5.20%
Intertek Group                          5188.00       +5.06%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       64.45       +4.80%
Whitbread                               2483.00      -12.66%
Pets AT Home Group                       205.10      -10.75%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       36.13       -6.25%
Inchcape                                 468.60       -5.45%
Hochschild Mining                        205.20       -5.44%

AIM
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       17.50      +59.09%
Clearstar Inc.                            48.20      +17.56%
Universe Group                             5.25      +16.67%
Dart Group                               672.25      +16.61%
Salt Lake Potash Limited                  28.50      +16.33%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.35      -27.03%
Shield Therapeutics                       95.50      -13.18%
Galantas Gold Corporation                 18.50      -11.90%
AFC Energy                                21.73      -10.21%
Rurelec                                    0.50       -9.09%

Overall Market
Management Consulting Group                0.43     +405.88%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       17.50      +59.09%
EnQuest                                   13.88      +20.70%
Lamprell                                  24.45      +19.27%
Clearstar Inc.                            48.20      +17.56%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.35      -27.03%
Shield Therapeutics                       95.50      -13.18%
Whitbread                               2483.00      -12.66%
Galantas Gold Corporation                 18.50      -11.90%
Pets AT Home Group                       205.10      -10.75%