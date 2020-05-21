FTSE 100 Easyjet 587.40 +6.72% International Consolidated Airlines 209.20 +5.20% Intertek Group 5188.00 +5.06% Ocado Group 2071.00 +3.73% Rolls-Royce Holdings 281.65 +2.90% Whitbread 2483.00 -12.66% Standard Chartered 398.25 -3.69% Meggitt 264.95 -3.34% Fresnillo 780.20 -3.32% Compass Group 1107.00 -3.02% FTSE 250 Puretech Health 246.50 +5.79% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.45 +4.80% Mccarthy & Stone 66.85 +4.78% Rank Group 136.00 +4.62% Qinetiq Group 317.30 +4.38% Pets AT Home Group 205.10 -10.75% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.13 -6.25% Inchcape 468.60 -5.45% Hochschild Mining 205.20 -5.44% Scottish Investment Trust 729.50 -3.76% FTSE 350 Easyjet 587.40 +6.72% Puretech Health 246.50 +5.79% International Consolidated Airlines 209.20 +5.20% Intertek Group 5188.00 +5.06% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.45 +4.80% Whitbread 2483.00 -12.66% Pets AT Home Group 205.10 -10.75% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 36.13 -6.25% Inchcape 468.60 -5.45% Hochschild Mining 205.20 -5.44% AIM Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 17.50 +59.09% Clearstar Inc. 48.20 +17.56% Universe Group 5.25 +16.67% Dart Group 672.25 +16.61% Salt Lake Potash Limited 28.50 +16.33% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.35 -27.03% Shield Therapeutics 95.50 -13.18% Galantas Gold Corporation 18.50 -11.90% AFC Energy 21.73 -10.21% Rurelec 0.50 -9.09% Overall Market Management Consulting Group 0.43 +405.88% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 17.50 +59.09% EnQuest 13.88 +20.70% Lamprell 24.45 +19.27% Clearstar Inc. 48.20 +17.56% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.35 -27.03% Shield Therapeutics 95.50 -13.18% Whitbread 2483.00 -12.66% Galantas Gold Corporation 18.50 -11.90% Pets AT Home Group 205.10 -10.75%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
