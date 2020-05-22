StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won two multi-year contracts with existing long-term customers.
The company said it systems division has won a five-year 'multi-million dollar' support contract from a 'major casino operator' for its flagship resort in Asia, further extending an existing long-term relationship.
Its IMS division has been awarded a new three-year framework agreement by bus group Stagecoach, covers the delivery of safety critical on-vehicle surveillance systems.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
