StockMarketWire.com - Indian power plant developer OPG Power Ventures said it generated slightly more electricity in the year through March, though it acknowledged the Covid-19 crisis was crimping demand for power in the new financial year.
Total generation for the year through March 2020 was of 2.72bn units, compared to 2.71bn units-year, while the plant load factor was steady at 75%.
The company achieved an average tariff of Rs5.67, up 4.8% on-year.
Various cost reduction, efficiency improvement and liquidity improvement measures had been implemented to ensure sustainable operations,' OPG said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
