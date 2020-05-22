StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had received approval from US health authorities for a generic version of Amarin's drug used to treat cardiovascular disease.
The company had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gm, the generic equivalent to Vascepa.
In March 2020, the United States District Court for the District of Nevada invalidated six key Vascepa patents owned by Amarin. The District Court decision was currently being appealed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
