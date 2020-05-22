StockMarketWire.com - Suit retailer Moss Bros said it had noted that Brigadier Acquisition had requested a review a of UK's takeover panel decision related to its attempt to drop a bid for the company.
The outcome of the review would be announced in due course, Moss Bros said.
The company said it would seek to ensure its position was confirmed -- that Brigadier had not established relevant requirements under UK law to permit its offer for Moss Bros to lapse.
At 8:02am: [LON:MOSB] Moss Bros Group PLC share price was 0p at 20.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: