StockMarketWire.com - Drug companies AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo said a drug to treat patients with gastric cancer, including gastroesophageal junction cancer, had been granted orphan drug designation in the US.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.
In the phase II trail, patients with metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal cancer who were treated with the Enhertu, a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate, demonstrated a 'statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in objective response rate, the primary endpoint, and overall survival, a key secondary endpoint, versus patients treated with investigator's choice of chemotherapy,' the company said.
At 8:06am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was -68p at 8893p
