StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor IP Group said its portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies had announced that it was in advanced development of an end-to-end test for the detection of the Covid-19 virus.
The LamPORE an end-to-end test (assay), based on Oxford Nanopore's DNA/RNA sequencing technology,was designed to cater to on-demand analysis of smaller sample numbers, to very large numbers of samples. LamPORE is
IP Group held an a stake of 16.4% in Oxford Nanopore.
At 8:33am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +1.1p at 59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: