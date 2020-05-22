StockMarketWire.com - DP Poland, operator of Domino's Pizza brand in Poland, reported narrower losses as revenue was bolstered by
For the full year to 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3.5m from £3.8m on-year as revenue grew 12% to £14m from 12.4m.
System sales for the year through December rose to 13% to 82m PLN, with 82% of delivery sales ordered online, up from 77% in 2018.
'We are currently upgrading our point of sales system which should help us to align better our labour costs with our ambitions to focus on revenue growth,' the company said. 'In 2020 we will stay focused on food delivery online by re-platforming our website and implementing a new ordering channel, online voice ordering.' At 8:56am: [LON:DPP] DP Poland share price was 0p at 8.5p
