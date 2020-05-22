StockMarketWire.com - Caner and inflammatory diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it planned to demerge its StemPrintER genomics-based personalised medicine business into a separate company.
The company said recent positive trial results on the prediction of disease recurrence in breast cancer patients backed the viability of StemPrintER as having the potential to be a standalone business.
On its own, StemPrintER could secure separate financial resources and sharpen its focus onto the personalised medicine market.
The separation would be done via a capital reduction and was subject to shareholder approval.
At 9:11am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +8p at 93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
