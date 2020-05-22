StockMarketWire.com - Racing game developer Codemasters said it would launch the Fast & Furious racing game in the second quarter of the company's current financial year, the three months to 30 September.
The launch of the game had been delayed after the release of the latest Fast & Furious film was pushed back 11 months because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision followed close consultation with the company's partners at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe and Universal Games and Digital Platforms.
This later launch date is not expected to have a material impact on its financial expectations for 2021.
At 9:13am: [LON:CDM] Codemasters Group Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 312.5p
