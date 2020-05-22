StockMarketWire.com - Music and video intellectual property group One Media iP said it had continued 'positive momentum' outlined in a statement earlier this month.
Trading remained in line with expectations, chairman Claire Blunt said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
'I am also delighted that One Media is one of the few businesses which has been able to declare a dividend in challenging macro-economic times,' Blutn said.
'Having already made a notable start to 2020, and with the announcement of a return to our dividend policy, the group will continue to focus on growth and will look to maximise its potential given the current global situation throughout 2020.'
