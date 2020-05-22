StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment recorded a negative first-half performance that nevertheless beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value per share for the six months through March slumped 22.8%, compared to a 24.2% fall in its benchmark.
At 9:34am: [LON:RMMC] River Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co share price was 0p at 123.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: