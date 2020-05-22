StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment recorded a negative first-half performance that nevertheless beat its benchmark.

The company's net asset value per share for the six months through March slumped 22.8%, compared to a 24.2% fall in its benchmark.


At 9:34am: [LON:RMMC] River Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co share price was 0p at 123.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com