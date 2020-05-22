StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it had invested £0.57m in mining royalty and streaming company Trident Resources.
The investment, at a placing price of 20p per share, was part of a £16m capital raising by Trident in connection with its admission to trading on AIM.
Admission of the issued share capital of Trident was expected to occur on or around 2 June.
At 9:45am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.03p at 1.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
